Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4863 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
