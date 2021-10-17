Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4863 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1847 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search