Silber Groschen 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4863 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place August 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)