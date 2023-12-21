Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Heritage - July 12, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2009
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

