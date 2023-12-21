Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2009
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
