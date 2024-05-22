Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

