Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
