Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1842 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1842 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search