1/6 Thaler 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)