Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
