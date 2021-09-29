Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20674 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 115.15. Bidding took place October 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 2, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 6, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
