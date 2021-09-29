1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20674 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 115.15. Bidding took place October 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) Service NGC (4)