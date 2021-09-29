Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20674 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 115.15. Bidding took place October 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Stack's - June 1, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Stack's - March 2, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date March 2, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Stack's - December 8, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Stack's - October 6, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date October 6, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

