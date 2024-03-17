Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1 Pfennig 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,522 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3118 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Prussia 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

