Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1926

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1926
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1926
2 Pfennig 1926
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 132
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1926
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1926
1 Pfennig 1926
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 73
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search