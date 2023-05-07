1 Pfennig 1926 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

