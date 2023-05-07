Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Pfennig 1926 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1926 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Pfennig 1926 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (15)
  • Wójcicki (17)
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

