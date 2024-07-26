Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Pfennig 1926 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1926 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 2 Pfennig 1926 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1926 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

