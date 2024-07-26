Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Pfennig 1926 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1926
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
