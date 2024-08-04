Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1920

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1920 Small "10"
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1920 Small "10"
10 Pfennig 1920 Small "10"
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 662
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1920 Large "10"
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1920 Large "10"
10 Pfennig 1920 Large "10"
Average price 980 $
Sales
4 191
