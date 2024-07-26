Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 124,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"". This zinc coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1755 $
Price in auction currency 7100 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

