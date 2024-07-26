Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,23 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 124,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1920
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"". This zinc coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1755 $
Price in auction currency 7100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1920 "Large "10"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
