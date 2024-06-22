10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"". This zinc coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

