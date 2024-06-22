Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,94 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 876,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1920
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (662)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"". This zinc coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (78)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (8)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Janas (4)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (11)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (114)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)
- Niemczyk (115)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (16)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (18)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stare Monety (8)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Teutoburger (30)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (35)
- WCN (50)
- WDA - MiM (33)
- Wójcicki (33)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 225 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 32
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search