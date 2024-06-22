Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,94 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 876,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (662)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"". This zinc coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 225 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1920 "Small "10"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

