Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1919

Pattern coins

Obverse 50 Groszy 1919 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1919 Pattern
50 Groszy 1919 Pattern Small eagle
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 50 Groszy 1919 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1919 Pattern
50 Groszy 1919 Pattern Large eagle
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 5
