Pattern 50 Groszy 1919. Large eagle (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Large eagle
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1919
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 . Large eagle. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
12785 $
Price in auction currency 60500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
3266 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
