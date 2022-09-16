Pattern 50 Groszy 1919. Large eagle (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 . Large eagle. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

