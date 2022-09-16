Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1919. Large eagle (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Large eagle

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 Large eagle - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 Large eagle - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 . Large eagle. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
12785 $
Price in auction currency 60500 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
3266 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1919 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search