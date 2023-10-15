Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1919. Small eagle (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Small eagle

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 Small eagle - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 Small eagle - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1919
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 . Small eagle. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
19938 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
12683 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1919 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

