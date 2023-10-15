Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1919. Small eagle (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Small eagle
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1919
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 . Small eagle. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
19938 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
12683 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
