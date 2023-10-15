Pattern 50 Groszy 1919. Small eagle (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1919 . Small eagle. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2712 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) Service NGC (2)