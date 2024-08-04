Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1759

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS Danzig
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
