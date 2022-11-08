Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1759
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig" with mark CHS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dorotheum (1)
- GGN (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search