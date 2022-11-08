Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig" with mark CHS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 CHS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1759 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
