Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint

  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

