Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1759
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1759 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint
