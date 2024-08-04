Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Coins of Poland 1751

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 Crown
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 Crown Letter marking
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 14
