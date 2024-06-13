Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Grunthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (15)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1216 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

