Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Grunthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1216 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
