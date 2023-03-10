Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Letter marking
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search