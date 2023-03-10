Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (7) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)