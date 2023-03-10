Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Letter marking

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1751 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1751 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search