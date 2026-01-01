flag
Coins of Poland 1705

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1705 Shooting clip
Reverse Thaler 1705 Shooting clip
Thaler 1705 Shooting clip
Average price1600 $
Sales
016
Obverse Thaler no date (1705) Order of the White Eagle
Reverse Thaler no date (1705) Order of the White Eagle
Thaler no date (1705) Order of the White Eagle
Average price42000 $
Sales
010
