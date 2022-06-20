flag
Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight29,3 g
  • Diameter46 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Yearno date (1705)
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:42000 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 190,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2012.

Сondition
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
27277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
43961 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction WCN - November 26, 2016
SellerWCN
DateNovember 26, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2012
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 21, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
SellerRauch
DateDecember 8, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 23, 2010
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 23, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" is 42000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle"?

To sell the Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
