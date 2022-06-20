Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight29,3 g
- Diameter46 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- DenominationThaler
- Yearno date (1705)
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 190,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2012.
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" is 42000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle"?
To sell the Thaler no date (1705) "Order of the White Eagle" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.