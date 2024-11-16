flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight25,62 g
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1705
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 3,125. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1160 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - October 20, 2024
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1565 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMay 21, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction WCN - November 17, 2018
SellerWCN
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2015
SellerNiemczyk
DateMay 23, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateOctober 31, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction WCN - November 14, 2009
SellerWCN
DateNovember 14, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 15, 2008
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 15, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" is 1600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip"?

To sell the Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

