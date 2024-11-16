Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight25,62 g
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1705
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 3,125. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" is 1600 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip"?
To sell the Thaler 1705 "Shooting clip" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.