Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1571

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1571 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1571 Lithuania
Ducat 1571 Lithuania
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
