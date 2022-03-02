Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1571 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1571 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1571 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1571
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1571 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Poland Ducat 1571 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1571 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1571 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

