Ducat 1571 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1571 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (2)