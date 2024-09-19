Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1570

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Double Denar 1570 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1570 Lithuania
Double Denar 1570 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 317
