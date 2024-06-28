Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1716 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

