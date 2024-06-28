Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1570
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1716 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (13)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (28)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numisbalt (51)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (38)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (37)
  • Tempus (7)
  • WCN (43)
  • WDA - MiM (28)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1570 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Double Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search