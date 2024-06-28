Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1570
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1716 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1570 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
