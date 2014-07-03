Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1644 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1644 C DC - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1644 C DC - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1644 with mark C DC. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1644 C DC at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
57281 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1644 C DC at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1644 C DC at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
105015 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1644 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1644 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1644 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

