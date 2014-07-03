Ducat 1644 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1644 with mark C DC. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

