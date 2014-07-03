Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1644 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1644 with mark C DC. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
57281 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
105015 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
