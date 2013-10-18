Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,8 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Poland 4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
72165 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1641 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search