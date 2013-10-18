Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,8 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1641
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
72165 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
