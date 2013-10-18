4 Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Ducat 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) VG (2)