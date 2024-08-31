Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Golden coins 4 Ducat of Wladyslaw IV - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

4 Ducat 1641

Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1641 GR R8 0 4
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV All Polish coins Polish coins 4 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search