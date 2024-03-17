Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1776 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITU
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1776 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7083 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
