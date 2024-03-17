Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1776 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITU

Obverse Thaler 1776 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1776 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1776 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WCN (26)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7083 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1776 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search