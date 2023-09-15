Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1776 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITH

Obverse Thaler 1776 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1776 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 47,468

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1776 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2180 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2377 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1776 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search