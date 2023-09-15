Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1776 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 47,468
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1776 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2180 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2377 $
Price in auction currency 9250 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search