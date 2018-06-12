Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 46,515

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

