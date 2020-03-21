Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1621 with mark II VE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 335,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

