Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1621 with mark II VE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 335,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
84617 $
Price in auction currency 335000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
78539 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
