Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1621 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Gold

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1621 with mark II VE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 335,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
84617 $
Price in auction currency 335000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
78539 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1621 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search