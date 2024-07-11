1 Grosz 1529 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1529 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (9) XF (89) VF (96) F (1) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)

