Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1529 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1529 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1529 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1529 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Poland 1 Grosz 1529 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1529 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1529 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
