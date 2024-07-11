Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1529 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1529 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1529 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
