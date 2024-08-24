Pattern 1 Zloty 1995. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1995 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3928 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
