Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1995. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1995 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1995 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1995 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3928 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

