Pattern 1 Zloty 1995. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1995 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) SP66 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)