Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (48)
  • Wójcicki (16)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

