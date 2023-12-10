2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

