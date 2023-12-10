Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
