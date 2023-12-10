Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 350,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Service
