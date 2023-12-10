2 Zlote 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

