2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

