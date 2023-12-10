Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

