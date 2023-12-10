Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW ET "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
