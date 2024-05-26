Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,80 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW NR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395643 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (34)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1995 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search