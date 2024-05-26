2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW NR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395643 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (61) Condition (slab) MS67 (9) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (10) GIBON (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (5)

Coinhouse (4)

COINSNET (3)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numis Poland (1)

WCN (34)

Wójcicki (10)