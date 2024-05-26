Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,80 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW NR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395643 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place June 13, 2024.
