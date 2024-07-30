Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394824 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2232 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Poland 500 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

