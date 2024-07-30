Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32644 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1967 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
