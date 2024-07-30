500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32644 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

