Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32644 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1967 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Rauch - July 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Poland 500 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1995 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search