Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 624 USD
Poland 200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

