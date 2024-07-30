Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2004 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2004 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 624 USD
