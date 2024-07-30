Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3564 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1999 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search