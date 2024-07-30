Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25296 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 3550 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Rauch - July 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1995 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search