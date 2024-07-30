Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25296 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Rauch (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 3550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search