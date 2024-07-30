Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 7,78 g
- Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.
