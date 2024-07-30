Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Poland 100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

