100 Zlotych 1997 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1997 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)