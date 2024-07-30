Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 7,78 g
- Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5854 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,350. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
