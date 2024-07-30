Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5854 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,350. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Rauch - July 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1995 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

