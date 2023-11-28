Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,6 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50396 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50698 $
Price in auction currency 192000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition UNC
Selling price

