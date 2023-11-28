Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,6 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50396 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
50698 $
Price in auction currency 192000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
