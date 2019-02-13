Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,98 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1808
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
5091 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
